The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still a few months ago, but there are a couple of rumoured specs which have leaked over the past few weeks.

The latest, from reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), has pointed to the phone’s dimensions.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to measure in at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm. If true, it would make it one of the slimmest Galaxy S-series flagships, although it wouldn’t quite outdo the older Galaxy S6, which measured at just 7mm.

Below is a comparison of flagship Galaxy phone dimensions from the past five years, according to Gizchina:

• Galaxy S20 Ultra: 166.9 x 76.0 x 8.8 mm

• Galaxy S21 Ultra: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

• Galaxy S22 Ultra: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

• Galaxy S23 Ultra: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm

• Galaxy S24 Ultra: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm

• Galaxy S25 Ultra (Leak): 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm

Previous leaks around the upcoming phone suggest it will retain the familiar build materials — titanium frames on the side and Gorilla Glass for both the front and back.

It’s also likely to feature an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, with an in-display fingerprint reader for an additional layer of security.

However, Samsung is expected to continue the use of 45W fast charging which debuted in the Galaxy S20 Ultra back in 2020. The battery is also expected to remain at 5,000mAh.

As ChannelNews reported a few weeks ago, the smartphone is expected to come with a camera upgrade. While the main camera on the S25 will still be 200MP, the ultrawide module is expected to get a bump from 12MP to 50MP. The selfie camera will still be 12MP, like its predecessor.

As for the processors, reports have indicated that the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will all likely feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The Exynos 2500 will not be a part of the lineup and is only expected to be ready by the first half of 2025, missing the Galaxy S25 launch window which typically occurs January-February each year. Samsung analysts are reported to have concluded that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 offers performance and power efficiency comparable to Apple’s upcoming A18 Pro processor.