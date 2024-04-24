Expected to be officially unveiled at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, are the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 foldables.

Galaxy Unpacked is a biannual event where the company showcases new products, such as wearable, phones, and tablets.

These foldables are the next generation successors to the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, which have been highly anticipated.

Previous leaks have already revealed CAD-based renders showcasing a new design for the Fold6, as well as unchanged battery charging speeds. The current Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 support 25W charging via USB.

The Fold can fully charge within 85 minutes, whereas the Flip can 50% charge within 30 minutes.

Now, tipster Ross Young, from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has speculated on the colour and storage options for the upcoming foldables.

The Z Flip6 will reportedly be available in seven colours, Crafted Black, Light Blue, Mint, Peach, Silver Shadow, White, and Yellow.

Four of these colours have been tipped previously, and are already available for the Z Flip5.

The black, peach, and white options will reportedly be available in select markets or limited quantities.

The Z Fold6 will reportedly keep the same colours as previously reported, with the dark blue marketed as Navy and the Silver marketed as Silver Shadow.

Other colours tipped include a new Light Pink, Crafted Black, and White.

Both foldables are expected to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options, with the Fold6 getting a 1TB configuration as well.

Other features expected for these devices include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, larger batteries compared with predecessors, three cameras, a titanium build, and improved under-display cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6 will likely be unveiled at the company’s upcoming biannual event, Galaxy Unpacked. Other products expected to be unveiled include the Galaxy Ring, the Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Watch 7 series. We’ve recently had some speculation about the Galaxy rings too, which you can read here.

It has been previously speculated by Yanko Design that Samsung are working on a higher-end version of the Z Fold6, which could be called the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra, equipped with better cameras and a built-in S Pen slot.

When compared with the predecessors, there’s speculation on whether the Z Flip6 and Fold6 will gain AI features, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy S23 range all gained the Samsung Galaxy AI.