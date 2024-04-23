HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Leak Points To Eight Different Sizes For Samsung Galaxy Ring

New Leak Points To Eight Different Sizes For Samsung Galaxy Ring

23 Apr 2024

Originally teased back in January, and showcased at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is tipped to be officially announced at the Unpacked event, scheduled for July.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is a Samsung held biannual event, where it unveils new devices, which could include phones, tablets, and wearables.

According to the Head of Digital Health at Samsung, Hon Pak, the ring will be able to track heart rate, respiratory rate, movement during sleep, and the time it takes to fall asleep.

It’s said to last up to nine days on one single charge, is expected to come with sleep tracking and NFC to allow payments, and is tipped to be compatible with Android devices, not iOS.

A recent leak has implied the device will be available in eight different sizes, with model numbers included. This has yet to be confirmed.

These model numbers are SM-Q500, SM-Q501, SM-Q502, SM-Q505, SM-Q506, SM-Q507, SM-Q508, and SM-Q509, according to a report on GSM Arena.

Previously, the company claimed the ring would be available in at least nine sizes, so a variant may have been removed from the lineup.

CREDIT: GSMArena

The leak’s source claimed the SM-Q500 model would be the smallest, and the SM-Q509 model would be the largest.

The sizes are expected to “correspond” with American ring sizes upon market launch, meaning the sizes would range from size 5-13.

This is still just speculation at this point. Other leaks have suggested Samsung want to offer the Galaxy Ring in three colours. These colours are tipped to be silver, gold, and black.

A since-deleted LinkedIn post made by a Samsung executive stated the company is expecting to unveil the device during the second half of the year.

A report last month on Android Police suggested the company has an initial production target of 400,000 units, with mass production expected to start next month.

During the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in July, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, and the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

The Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 are tipped to feature sleeker designs and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.



