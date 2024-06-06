BenQ has launched two new laser projectors, that have been described as casual gaming projectors, the TK710 and the TK710STi.

These not only offer multiple HDR game modes, but also a 4ms input lag, and dual HDMI ports.

Both of these projectors also come with a laser light source, which is capable of delivering up to 3,200 lumens brightness, and can last up to 20,000 hours.

They can also through images up to 150-inches wide with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Additionally, the projectors are claimed to have a native 4K UHD resolution, via a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel measurement.

There’s a 600,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as a Lightsource Dimming tool and 95 per cent Rec.709 colour gamut coverage.

Not to mention the gaming features included, such as HDR game modes, an input lag of 16.7ms (4K at 60Hz resolution) and 4.2ms (1,080p at 240Hz resolution).

There’s also two HDMI (2.0b/HDCP2.2) ports, as well as a built-in 5W speaker, HDMI eARC with support for Dolby Atmos, USB-A 2.0, and RS232 ports.

Finally, the TK710 projector comes with a 1.15-1.5 throw ratio and can achieve 1.3x zoom. On the other hand, the TK710STi has a 0.69-0.83 throw ratio with 1.2x zoom.

Both models also have vertical / horizontal keystone correction and vertical lens shift. There’s a QS02 Android dongle present in the STi model but not in the standard model.

Both the BenQ TK710 and TK710STi Casual Gaming Projectors have been launched in several markets. The TK710 is retailing for A$3,499 from the official BenQ website. The TK710STi does not yet appear.