Harman Luxury Audio Group have introduced the new JBL L42ms Integrated Music System, built on the foundation of JBL’s L75ms Integrated Music System introduced in 2021.

The L42ms is more modest, reduced by seven inches across, with the speakers maintaining the same look as the previous system while the waffle grille is on.

Incorporating a four driver speaker design, with dual four inch woofers and dual .75 inch Aluminium tweeters, with a frequency response of 55Hz to 25kHz (-6dB)

The speakers are being supported by separate amplifiers for the woofers and tweeters, at 75W RMS per woofer, and 25W RMS per tweeter.

The playback system features the following: