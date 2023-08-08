HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New JBL Integrated Music System Introduced

By | 8 Aug 2023

Harman Luxury Audio Group have introduced the new JBL L42ms Integrated Music System, built on the foundation of JBL’s L75ms Integrated Music System introduced in 2021.

The L42ms is more modest, reduced by seven inches across, with the speakers maintaining the same look as the previous system while the waffle grille is on.

Incorporating a four driver speaker design, with dual four inch woofers and dual .75 inch Aluminium tweeters, with a frequency response of 55Hz to 25kHz (-6dB)

The speakers are being supported by separate amplifiers for the woofers and tweeters, at 75W RMS per woofer, and 25W RMS per tweeter.

The playback system features the following:

  • 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter)
  • Google Chromecast Built-in.
  • Apple AirPlay 2.
  • Bluetooth (ver 4.2)
  • RCA Line and 3.5 mm analog audio input options.
  • Subwoofer output
  • Internet connectivity via Ethernet or Wi-Fi.
  • The L42ms also provides an HDMI-ARC connection. If used with an HDMI-ARC-equipped TV, this allows you to boost your TV sound.

Along with traditional volume/bass & treble control, there is also a built in selectable Soundfield Expander (SFX) and Bass Contour On/Off setting, and it features built in access to Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

Music can also be accessed on compatible UPnP network storage devices through a local network or USB driver connected through the USB-A port.

JBL’s Premium Audio App (free) allows for easy connection to WiFi, and makes additional streaming services available after setup, including Amazon Music, and Qobuz, along with access to internet radio/podcasts.

Users can also control the system through the JBL Premium Audio app, or the provided BlueTooth handheld remote. Input selection and volume controls are also on the top panel.

Other bonus features include:

  • Roon Ready: Allowing access to music libraries at the highest possible resolutions supported by the device.
  • Works with Smart Things: Integrates the device into the Smart Things ecosystem, including over a billion Galaxy devices/Samsung televisions/appliances for one-touch operation and functionality. (Additional Smart Things hardware is required.)

See below a comparison between the L42ms System and the L75ms System:

L42ms L75ms
MSRP $999.99 USD $1,500 USD
Type Compact Integrated Music System Streaming tabletop loudspeaker system
Low Frequency Drivers Dual 4-inch (100mm) Pure Pulp white cone woofers Dual 5.25″ (133mm) Pure Pulp cone woofers
High Frequency Drivers Dual 0.75-inch (20mm) Aluminum dome tweeters with waveguides Dual 1″ (25mm) Aluminum dome tweeters with waveguides
Midrange Driver 4″ (100mm) Pure pulp cone midrange
Amplifier Power 75W RMS per woofer 125W RMS per woofer
25W RMS per tweeter 25W RMS per tweeter
50W RMS for center
Sound Controls Speaker placement compensation, selectable sound-field expander Speaker placement compensation, selectable sound-field expander
Wireless Inputs WiFi streaming, Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi streaming, Bluetooth 4.2
Wired Inputs Ethernet Ethernet
HDMI-ARC HDMI-ARC
Phono (MM)
Line in (RCA)
3.5mm 3.5mm
Resolution Up to 24-bit, 96kHz Up to 32-bit, 192kHz
Frequency Response 55Hz – 25kHz (-6dB) 45Hz – 25kHz (-6dB)
Maximum SPL 102dB @ 1m 106dB @ 1m
Subwoofer Output Autosensing w/ Auto-engage of 80Hz High Pass Filter 2V RMS with auto-sense/engage HPF
Enclosure Front-ported tabletop in satin walnut furniture-grade wood veneer Front-ported tabletop in satin walnut furniture-grade wood veneer
Grille Black foam Quadrex grille Black foam Quadrex grille
Dimensions with grille
(HxWxD)		 6.4″ x 24.3″ x 9.2″
(162mm x 617mm x 234mm)		 8.5″ x 31.1″ x 11.3″
(216mm x 790mm x 287mm)
Remote Control Type BTLE BTLE
Product Weight (Each) 26.3 lbs. (11.9kg) 35 lbs. (15.9kg)
Shipping Weight 34.3 lbs (15.6 kg) 44 lbs. (20.0kg)
Warranty 5 Years 5 Years

More information is available on the official JBL website, under the product page for the L42ms. Available later this year in the US for $999.99 USD, with Australia and other nations still be announced.



