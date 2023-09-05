Apple leakers have tipped quite a few details about the new iPhone 15 model, but a new detail has emerged pointing to the model having a smaller 4,422 mAh battery instead of the reported hefty 4,852 mAh unit.

A known insider, Majin Bu, shared the tip, but the new increase could be considered insignificant compared to 4,323 mAh the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, according to Forbes, experts say there can still be repercussions due to iPhone 15 Pro models changing to a 3nm fabrication process for the A17 chip.

Increasing to 3nm should enable a faster chip with more power effectiveness, and insiders suggest it could even lift battery life significantly to around 20%.

Additionally, for the first time, the complete iPhone 15 line will have stacked battery technology, which is used broadly in the aerospace, aviation, and electric car industries because it offers better effectiveness, a phone that runs cooler, and extra-long durability.

As for when these details will be confirmed, we won’t need to wait long with the launch event being September 12th.