HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Leak Says iPhone 15 Battery Smaller Then Expected

New Leak Says iPhone 15 Battery Smaller Then Expected

By | 5 Sep 2023

Apple leakers have tipped quite a few details about the new iPhone 15 model, but a new detail has emerged pointing to the model having a smaller 4,422 mAh battery instead of the reported hefty 4,852 mAh unit.

A known insider, Majin Bu, shared the tip, but the new increase could be considered insignificant compared to 4,323 mAh the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, according to Forbes, experts say there can still be repercussions due to iPhone 15 Pro models changing to a 3nm fabrication process for the A17 chip.

Increasing to 3nm should enable a faster chip with more power effectiveness, and insiders suggest it could even lift battery life significantly to around 20%.

Additionally, for the first time, the complete iPhone 15 line will have stacked battery technology, which is used broadly in the aerospace, aviation, and electric car industries because it offers better effectiveness, a phone that runs cooler, and extra-long durability.

As for when these details will be confirmed, we won’t need to wait long with the launch event being September 12th.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
New Aluminum Magic Keyboard Coming To iPad Pro
Eve Uses The Sun’s Position To Control Your Home Connected Roller Blinds
LG Offers Three Months Free Apple TV+ For Smart TVs
Official Launch Event For Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Announced
iPhone 15 And 15 Pro To Have New Colours
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

D-Link Appoints Dynamic Supplies As New NZ Distributor
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Meta Considers A Pay For Privacy Plan For Facebook, Instagram
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
JBL Announces New NRLW Brand Ambassador
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Samsung Unveils Fast Generative AI Chips at Hot Chips 2023
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
Apple Ditches 14-inch iPad
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

D-Link Appoints Dynamic Supplies As New NZ Distributor
Latest News
/
September 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Launching Dynamic Supplies Technology in Australia two years ago, D-Link A/NZ have now appointed Dynamic Supplies New Zealand as its...
Read More