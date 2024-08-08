Intel’s Battlemage GPU which are expected to be among the best graphic cards available in the market are expected to arrive before the end of this year.

Intel reportedly held a conference with Asus, and one of the attendees shared on Weibo forums that Intel use the conference to indicate the timeline for the release of the Battlemage graphics cards. There has been no official confirmation from Intel though.

Intel will launch its next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors, the Lunar Lake CPUs, in Berlin ahead of the IFA 2024 event. These processors include integrated graphics built on the same architecture which would then correspond with Intel’s plans to release Battlemage over the coming months.

It’s been two years since Intel released the Arc A770 and A750, and it would now be keen to get its next-gen GPUs into the market before its rivals including AMD and Nvidia.

While Intel hasn’t confirmed any specs for its Battlemage GPUs, leakers such as RedGamingTech claimed the flagship card would come with 64 Xe cores — double what’s available on the A770.

At the conference with Asus, Intel also provided updates on its other products. It noted that its next-gen Arrow Lake desktop chips will be able to hit the same clock speeds as the 14th-gen CPUs while consuming 100 watts less.

It also assured the attendees that these CPUs will be stable — the company has come under quite a bit of criticism after reports of instability among its 13th and 14th gen desktops.

A faulty microcode requests incorrect voltage numbers, leading to instability in the processor.

As Intel announced several thousand jobs being axed and a weaker-than-expected forecast for sales in the current quarter, its shares have suffered their largest decline in more than 40 years.

It announced plans to cut 15,000 jobs of its workforce of around 110,000 people. It reported a massive hit to its income, reporting a $1.6 billion (A$2.47 billion) net loss in the second quarter compared to net income of $1.5 billion (A$2.31 billion) in the corresponding period last year.