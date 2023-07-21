In the bustling metropolis of Melbourne’s CBD, Optus has launched its flagship immersive storefront acting as a showroom for the latest in health and fitness, gaming, entertainment, and home security solutions.

According to Optus’ Maurice McCarthy, Managing Director Customer Success, the Bourke Street Store is upping the customer experience which will define the future of shopping at Optus

“We are creating a cultural, community, and tech destination that is set apart from the traditional telco in-store model.”

Maurice went on to say, “Customers can explore our ever-changing shoppers’ playground and be inspired by the latest health and fitness tech, entertainment, gaming and home solutions, all supported by our Optus experts.”

Once customers visit the store, deals including mobile, home internet, devices and accessories will be available to all consumers.

“The new super-store experience will shine a spotlight on the best that Optus Sport, SubHub and the Living Network have to offer,” said the Optus Managing Director Marketing and Revenue, Matt Williams.

Additionally, Williams said that Otus has grown their range of products and services at the new store which apply to broader home business solutions, a larger range of handsets and accessories, more audio and sound, and greater home living connectivity.

Specifically, the store will feature six interactive zones: Gaming, Health and Fitness, Garage and Outdoor, Home offices, Lounge and living spaces and Home Security.

Optus is also ensuring Australians can watch their environmental footprint with the addition of sustainability zones dedicated to outdoor water management, electric vehicle charging and cameras.

For customers who make the trip to the store, you will be greeted by a digital concierge with QR code tech to reduce waiting time in queues and also direct customers to personalised in-store expertise and advice.