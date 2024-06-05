In all likelihood, Samsung will use a July 10 Unpacked event to unveil a range of wearables, especially a number of new smartwatches.

There’s the expectation of not only the Galaxy Watch7, but also a top-of-the-line Ultra alongside a more affordable FE version, announced at the event.

Recently, a support page on Samsung’s UK and Latin America websites went online briefly, revealing the existence of a smartwatch with SM-R861 model number, reported GSM Arena. That device is believed to be the Galaxy Watch FE.

This week, further details of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch FE and unofficial renders were showcased on GSM Arena.

The Watch FE in its 40mm size will reportedly have a 1.2″ 396×396 Super AMOLED screen, a 247 mAh battery, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, magnetic wireless charging, 50m water resistance, an aluminum body, and will also be IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certified.

It’s powered by the Exynos W920 SoC, and will run Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI Watch 5.0 on top.

Although Samsung recently announced the 6.0 iteration of its wearable skin, the Watch FE as an entry-level product isn’t expected to have it from day one.

The device will get an accelerometer, a barometer, bioelectrical impedance analysis, an electrical cardiac sensor, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a brightness sensor, and an optical heart rate monitor.

The Galaxy Watch FE has been rumoured to be a re-release of the Galaxy Watch4 from 2021.

Away from its smartwatches, Samsung is also taking legal action against Oura to prevent being sued itself as the launch of its upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring approaches. As is the case with the Oura Ring, the Galaxy Ring too is expected to feature several health sensors to track a user’s physical fitness and daily activities.

Samsung is seeking a declaratory judgment in a US district court to preempt any potential patent claims against the Galaxy Ring. In its petition, Samsung asserts that the Galaxy Ring incorporates “features common to virtually all smart rings.”

The filing quietly added a tentative release date for the new Galaxy Ring. Samsung said that it plans to release the smart ring in the US “in or around August.”

