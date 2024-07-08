HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New HMD View Phone Leaked

New HMD View Phone Leaked

By | 8 Jul 2024

HMD is preparing to expand its smartphone range over the next few months. Recently, there have been leaks surrounding a new Skyline, set to come with a design similar to old Nokia Lumias, a new Vibe and a new Atlas smartphone.

The latest leak from tipster @smashx_60 suggests a new mid-range HMD View smartphone is expected to be released, featuring an FHD+ OLED screen, a 50MP main camera with OIS, 8GB RAM, and a 4,700mAh battery.

It’s tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, which is basically a rebranded Snapdragon 695 and will come with 5G support.

This new processor combines two high-performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.3 GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0 GHz.

The phone will reportedly feature a metal frame with a slightly rounded design, a fingerprint sensor in the power button, and a rectangular camera module with two lenses and an LED torch.

Additionally, it’s expected to be available in three colours, Meteor Black, Ice, and Velvet.

The Ice version will be a grey-ish model, while the Velvet will be a red model.

It’s currently unknown when the HMD View will become available, how much it’ll cost, or where it will be sold.

HMD is set to confirm new phone reveals this July.



