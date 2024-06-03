HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New HMD Skyline Smartphone Reportedly Arriving In July

By | 3 Jun 2024

According to a report from a Finnish publication, HMD has a new smartphone called Skyline, which is tipped to make its debut this coming July, and is said to start appearing at retailers on July 10.

The phone is expected to be a higher-end smartphone, reportedly retailing for €520 (approx. A$848), and will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It will be available in black, with the model number TA-1688, and will reportedly have dial-SIM support.

Other details surrounding the device have yet to be leaked, but it is believed to be the device previously known as Tomcat.

If that’s the case, it could have an FHD+ OLED touchscreen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

There would be three rear cameras, a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro or depth sensor.

Additionally, there would reportedly be a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,900mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It’s also expected to be IP67 certified against dust and water, running Android 14, and have an under-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Another device has also emerged, codenamed Nighthawk, which is tipped to retail under €300 (approx. A$489).

It’s also expected to come with an FHD+ OLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

It will also reportedly have 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage, a 108MP main camera, with only one additional camera on the back, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Finally, this device is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a headphone jack, stereo speakers, and will reportedly run Android 14.

HMD Australia has yet to reveal an official price or release date for either of these devices.



