Hisense’s push into the soundbar segment continues apace, with a new range aimed at entry level buyers and those with “sophisticated requirements” who are happy to pay a little more.

There are three new models in the HS series – HS2000, HS3100 and HS5100 – which the company believes are solid for beginners and those on a limited budget.

Most of the new range won’t be available until sometime in the Northern Hemisphere autumn, Hisense says, but the HS3100 is already on sale in Australia (see special deal below).

This HS2000’s 2.1 channel sound has a maximum output of 240W, and Hisense reckons it’s good for small rooms.

The HS3100 with 3.1 channel sound, has a built-in centre speaker and an external Bluetooth subwoofer. The maximum output power of the entire system in this configuration is 480W.

HS5100 adds two additional wired rear speakers to the setup, meaning surround sound is in play. The additional speakers boost the power max to 540W.

All products in the HS series support extended audio formats such as Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS Virtual:X.

The HS series can be connected via HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 5.3, optical cable, AUX and USB. The HS3100 has an additional HDMI2.1 input,and you can connect the HS2000 to the audio source via a coaxial connection.

“The HS soundbars are set up and controlled using the Hisense Bluetooth TV remote control, provided they are connected to the TV via HDMI ARC,” says Hisense. “With six selectable equaliser modes, the sound can be adjusted depending on the situation for music, movies, news, games, sports and night.”

At the time of writing both JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys had the HS3100 on sale.

The new soundbars in the AX series are the AX3120G and AX5125H.

Hisense says the AX3120G “starts with crystal-clear 3.1.2 channel sound”.

In addition to stereo speakers and a centre speaker, two “upward-firing speakers” are also installed: “The sound is reflected from the ceiling and makes ambient sounds audible from above”.’

The package includes an external subwoofer that automatically connects to the soundbar via Bluetooth. The entire system has a maximum output of 360W.

The AX5125H soundbar has two Bluetooth rear speakers and a more powerful subwoofer. With 5.1.2 sound channels, the entire system can deliver up to 500W of power.

European RRP is as follows:

HS2000: 129 euros (expected from Northern autumn)

HS3100: 249 euros (available now for RRP $399 in Australia)

HS5100: 299 euros (expected from Northern autumn)

AX3120G RRP 349 Euro (expected from Northern autumn)



AX5125H: RRP 499 Euro (expected from Northern autumn)