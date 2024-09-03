GoPro has started dropping videos on X teasing new products to be launched on September 4.

The short vids, the most recent posted about 12 hours ago, show what may or may not be the new Hero 13 Black, and the successor to the GoPro 11 Mini.

No further detail is given other than a date: 9.4.24. In Australia this means the 9th of April, but in the US it means tomorrow.

Gizmochina says leaks about the Hero 13 Black suggest it will “retain the same 27MP sensor as its predecessor. The video recording capabilities will likely remain the same as well, with 5.3K at 60 FPS and 4K at 120 FPS. It’s also expected to carry over HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation and HDR features from the Hero 12 Black”.

The biggest upgrade seems to be a larger 1,900 mAh battery, replacing the 1,720 mAh unit on the Hero 12 Black, the website said.

“Additionally, GoPro will likely expand its action cam accessory range with a macro and an ultra-wide lens attachment alongside a Floaty accessory and a protective sleeve.”

TechStoriesIndia reported on August 14 that Amazon was planning to sell new GoPro products from September 16, but there was confusion over whether the listings related to the Hero 13 Black or another new product.

Less is know about the second camera. Gizmochina says it could be a successor to the GoPro 11 Mini, “and rumours suggest it will offer HyperSmooth stabilisation and slow-motion video recording”.

TechRadar says the Hero 13 Black appears to have new Lens Mod accessories. “One of those will seemingly be a Macro lens, while another will be an Ultra Wide Lens. It isn’t clear how the latter differs from the existing Max Lens Mod (which similarly offers a 177-degree field of view for extra-strong stabilisation), but according to the leaked packaging there does also appear to be an Anamorphic lens option.”