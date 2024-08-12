MSI has launched gaming desktops – the Aegis S and Trident RS – with Intel and AMD processor configurations, according to Chinese media.

The Aegis S series has various configurations using Intel’s 11th through 14th generation Core processors, the Shenzhen-based Gizmochina reported.

Entry-level options are available, such as the i5-11400F paired with an RTX 3050 for ¥3,699 (AUD$800).

At the top end is the i9-14900KF, which comes with an RTX 4090D. This will set you back ¥26,999 (AUD$5,700).

There are other configurations including the i7-13650HX with an RTX 4060 selling for ¥7,299 (AUD$1,550)

All Aegis S models have advanced water cooling, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.5G Ethernet.

The Trident RS series’ AMD setups range from the Ryzen 5 9600X for ¥4,999 (AUD$1,060) to the ¥18,999 (AUD$4,030) Ryzen 9 9900X with an RTX 4080S.

Earlier this month MSI launched the latest Mag Coreliquid I series cooler, “to meet the rising demand for high-performance CPUs”.

It said the cooler was designed to address the challenges of high heat dissipation, and could manage over 300 watts of heat, “ensuring stability even during device overclocking”.

“This cooler aids in maintaining optimal hardware temperatures during extended usage sessions, thereby bolstering system stability and performance,” MSI said.