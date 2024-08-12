Home > Latest News > New Gaming Desktops Launched

New Gaming Desktops Launched

By | 12 Aug 2024

MSI has launched gaming desktops – the Aegis S and Trident RS – with Intel and AMD processor configurations, according to Chinese media.

The Aegis S series has various configurations using Intel’s 11th through 14th generation Core processors, the Shenzhen-based Gizmochina reported.

Entry-level options are available, such as the i5-11400F paired with an RTX 3050 for ¥3,699 (AUD$800). 

At the top end is the i9-14900KF, which comes with an RTX 4090D. This will set you back ¥26,999 (AUD$5,700).

There are other configurations including the i7-13650HX with an RTX 4060 selling for ¥7,299 (AUD$1,550) 

All Aegis S models have advanced water cooling, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and 2.5G Ethernet.

The Trident RS series’ AMD setups range from the Ryzen 5 9600X for ¥4,999 (AUD$1,060) to the ¥18,999 (AUD$4,030) Ryzen 9 9900X with an RTX 4080S.

Earlier this month MSI launched the latest Mag Coreliquid I series cooler, “to meet the rising demand for high-performance CPUs”. 

It said the cooler was designed to address the challenges of high heat dissipation, and could manage over 300 watts of heat, “ensuring stability even during device overclocking”.

“This cooler aids in maintaining optimal hardware temperatures during extended usage sessions, thereby bolstering system stability and performance,” MSI said.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
MSI Launch Curved Gaming Monitor
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

SanDisk Western Digital
SanDisk Unveils World’s First 8TB SD Card
Latest News
/
August 12, 2024
/
JB HI Fi Move Into Premium Appliances Following Retail Aquisition
Latest News
/
August 12, 2024
/
Dr Shuaifeng Hu, Post Doctoral Fellow at Oxford University Physics, examining the new thin-film perovskite material
New Innovation Can Turn Everyday Objects Into Solar Panels
Latest News
/
August 12, 2024
/
Half Of Small Retail Businesses Are Not Meeting Targets, Survey Reveals
Latest News
/
August 12, 2024
/
AMD Ryzen 900 Processor (Image: Sourced from AMD website)
A New Feature May Give AMD Chips A Gaming Boost
Latest News
/
August 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SanDisk Western Digital
SanDisk Unveils World’s First 8TB SD Card
Latest News
/
August 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
In a move that is set to disrupt the digital storage market, SanDisk owner Western Digital has announced the world’s...
Read More