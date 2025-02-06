Focal whose home audio range is distributed by Westan in Australia, has unveiled its Utopia Cinema range of integrated loudspeakers for private cinema rooms.

The Utopia Cinema series includes one 3-way loudspeaker — Cinema LCR — and one subwoofer — Cinema SUB.

Unveiled at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Barcelona, Focal says that these products meet the requirements of large rooms up to 200 sqm.

Focal has attempted to bring as close a sound from the post-production session of a studio recording straight to your living room, and therefore incorporated the latest audio technologies into Utopia Cinema from its professional division, including the Utopia Main studio monitors that were unveiled last month.

Both the Cinema LCR and the Cinema SUB boast speaker drivers originally developed for professional Focal studio monitors.

The French brand says that every speaker driver is adjustable to create fully customisable loudspeakers that can be adapted to the room’s acoustics.

The Cinema LCR is a full-range loudspeaker that offers different crossover settings, such as the 0 to 30-degree selector to help maximise the performance of each loudspeaker depending on its purpose (central, left or right channel).

The speaker uses a combination of beryllium and a unique 5-inch “M” shaped “W” cone to deliver high transient responses and better treble range, reported CE Pro. Helping it reproduce treble frequencies without high levels of distortion is the tweeter’s 1-inch coil and optimised heat dissipation.

Focal says that the driver moves in a perfect piston alignment. The “W”-cone driver is housed in a solid cabinet, fitted with a large vent.

As for the Cinema Sub, it employs two 13-inch woofers for better bass control.

The subwoofer has been tuned to 19Hz, and it includes the company’s laminar port technology that is designed to minimise distortion while maximising sound pressure.

The Cinema LCR and Cinema SUB can be fixed onto or into the walls, positioned horizontally or vertically, and you can even add multiple products to create a bespoke home system.

According to Focal, the Cinema LCR has a retail price of $11,999 (A$19,090) while the Cinema SUB carries a retail price of $5,999 (A$9.544). Exact pricing and availability dates for Australia is yet to be confirmed.