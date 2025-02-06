Home > Latest News > New Focal Speakers Bring Studio-Level Tech To Home Theatres

New Focal Speakers Bring Studio-Level Tech To Home Theatres

By | 6 Feb 2025

Focal whose home audio range is distributed by Westan in Australia, has unveiled its Utopia Cinema range of integrated loudspeakers for private cinema rooms.

The Utopia Cinema series includes one 3-way loudspeaker — Cinema LCR — and one subwoofer — Cinema SUB.

Unveiled at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Barcelona, Focal says that these products meet the requirements of large rooms up to 200 sqm.

Focal has attempted to bring as close a sound from the post-production session of a studio recording straight to your living room, and therefore incorporated the latest audio technologies into Utopia Cinema from its professional division, including the Utopia Main studio monitors that were unveiled last month.

Focal Cinema LCR

Focal Cinema LCR

Both the Cinema LCR and the Cinema SUB boast speaker drivers originally developed for professional Focal studio monitors.

The French brand says that every speaker driver is adjustable to create fully customisable loudspeakers that can be adapted to the room’s acoustics.

The Cinema LCR is a full-range loudspeaker that offers different crossover settings, such as the 0 to 30-degree selector to help maximise the performance of each loudspeaker depending on its purpose (central, left or right channel).

Focal Cinema Sub

Focal Cinema Sub

The speaker uses a combination of beryllium and a unique 5-inch “M” shaped “W” cone to deliver high transient responses and better treble range, reported CE Pro. Helping it reproduce treble frequencies without high levels of distortion is the tweeter’s 1-inch coil and optimised heat dissipation.

Focal says that the driver moves in a perfect piston alignment. The “W”-cone driver is housed in a solid cabinet, fitted with a large vent.

 

As for the Cinema Sub, it employs two 13-inch woofers for better bass control.

The subwoofer has been tuned to 19Hz, and it includes the company’s laminar port technology that is designed to minimise distortion while maximising sound pressure.

The Cinema LCR and Cinema SUB can be fixed onto or into the walls, positioned horizontally or vertically, and you can even add multiple products to create a bespoke home system.

According to Focal, the Cinema LCR has a retail price of $11,999 (A$19,090) while the Cinema SUB carries a retail price of $5,999 (A$9.544). Exact pricing and availability dates for Australia is yet to be confirmed.



About Post Author
, , ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Talks Up Pre Order Numbers But Not In OZ
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Beats Drop Poem For Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch, Was It A Big Mistake
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Jura C8
Jura To Bring C8 Compact Coffee Machine To Oz
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Samsung Colour E-Paper
Samsung Unveils Colour E-Ink Paper Signage Range
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
Disney Streaming Subscribers Drop As Competition Intensifies
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Talks Up Pre Order Numbers But Not In OZ
Latest News
/
February 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
As the market for Smartphones sales start climbing again, all eyes are on the pre order numbers for the recently...
Read More