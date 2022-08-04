While Google is likely to release their first Pixel branded smartwatch later this year, the company’s smart fitness brand Fitbit looks to have a new range of devices in the works, based on a new leak.

Known Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks on Twitter) has shown off allegedly official press renders of three devices – the Fitbit Sense 2, the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Fitbit Inspire 3.

Hey #FutureSquad! I have another on for you! Here comes your very first look at some upcoming #Fitbit devices: the #FitbitSense2, #FitbitVersa4 and #FitbitInspire3, through a bunch of high-resolution press renders! On behalf of my Friends @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/KJKe44ztfo pic.twitter.com/sKrhZczmbK — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 3, 2022

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to the previously released Fitbit Sense, the first android smartwatch with an ECG sensor. The original model had an EDA sensor to detect stress levels, SpO2, improved heart rate tracking, 50m water resistance, voice assistant compatibility and the all-important ECG sensor, which monitors heart activity. Whilst no information beyond the renders has been revealed, the new model looks to sport a button on the side of the body, unlike the previous model. The Sense 2 will come in three colour options – Gold, Graphite and Black.

The Fitbit Versa 4 will mark the return of the company’s best-selling smart watch, and will likely boast an AMOLED panel, built in GPS, calling support, health tracking features, voice assistant and more, just like the Versa 3. The Versa is unlikely to sport an ECG sensor and as a result, will offer users a cheaper alternative to the Sense 2. It is set to be offered in Graphite and Rose.

For those already with a smartwatch, or after a cheaper fitness monitoring wearable, Fitbit is also releasing the Inspire 3, the company’s third generation smart fitness band.

The render seems to show a slightly bulkier and connected casing as opposed to the disconnected looking Inspire 2. Specifications are yet to be revealed; however the renders reveal it will come in at least Black, Pink and Yellow.

Like specifications, pricing and release is yet to be announced.