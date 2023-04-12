YouTube Premium subscribers will get a bunch of new features, such as a way for those on iOS to get an enhanced version of 1080p HD quality video. This option should hit the web as well soon.

YouTube are saying the “enhanced bitrate version of 1080p” should make clips look crisper, especially if they’re big on motion and detail.

The platform initially tested this feature earlier this year, leaving some users worried it would spell the end for the standard 1080p option for nonsubscribers, but it won’t, and not all clips will have the 1080p Premium option.

YouTube say you won’t get it on clips uploaded at a lower or higher rate, or for livestreams.

Other features destined for Premium include the ability for iOS users to watch videos with others through FaceTime via SharePlay.

They are also expanding the queuing feature to phones and tablets, so you can create a list of what you want to watch next, as well as rolling out the smart downloads feature they began testing last year. This automatically adds recommended videos to your library when you’re connected to WiFi so you can watch them even when offline.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music are also ramping things up, adding song credits and making it easier for premium subscribers to get offline downloads.

There will also be real-time song lyrics if you want to have a singalong. Until now, lyrics on the app were just a scrollable block of text.

“Google adding real-time lyrics to YouTube music is mainly about the company finally catching up to Spotify and Apple Music, which have long offered that feature,” says one analyst. “According to Google, real-time lyrics is one of the features most requested by YouTube Music users.”

Real-time lyrics is likely to be rolled out slowly through the next weeks via a server-side update, so it could take a while for the new lyrics menu to be available for a lot of YouTube Music users.