Google have revealed new features coming to Wear OS watches to help users get more done, including checking schedules in Google Calendar, and listening to music and podcasts on Spotify.

New controls in the Google Home app are allowing users to check who rang a Nest doorbell, remotely unlock their door, and more. Users will be able to access Gmail and Google Calendar, respond to emails, check schedules, view and RSVP to events, and update task statuses.

Once the new WhatsApp watch app is launched, users will also be able to start conversations, reply to messages by voice, and answer calls purely from their Wear OS watch, without the need to take out their phone.

Tiles are a way for users to get information with just a quick glance or tap. There are 3 new Spotify tiles upcoming, where users will be able to play new episodes of podcasts, see what’s in heavy rotation, or jump into an already curated lineup of music chosen specifically for them by Spotify’s DJ. Users will also be able to add the new Peloton tile to be able to track workout streaks and help them reach their fitness goals.

Wear OS 4 will bring more updates later in the year, with new and improved accessibility capabilities, such as a faster, more reliable text-to-speech experience. It will provide backup and restore support, help transfer data securely, and if the user is setting up a watch from their phone, any permissions granted on the phone will automatically carry through to the watch.

The Watch Face Format has also just been launched in partnership with Samsung, where developers and designers easily create high-quality, power-efficient watch faces for Wear OS 4.