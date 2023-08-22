Since the Google Fitbit merger, Fitbit has undergone several changes, including a redesign coming this fall but after a new FCC filing has surfaced focusing on a certain unnamed tracker which might be Fitbit, the tracker could be on shaky ground.

Within the FCC filing, a “Google LLC Wireless Device G3MP5” is mentioned, but according to 9to5Google, the device’s e-label found in an app via “Settings > Device > Info > Regulatory Info” aligns with Fitbit’s previous trackers.

Because the FCC mentions Bluetooth, the Charge, Versa, and Sense are all excluded from the list of possibilities which means that it could be either the Fitbit’s tracker for children, the Ace, the entry-level Inspire, or the premium Luxe.

The Ace is most likely of all, but nothing has been confirmed.

Before the FCC filing, Google has made recent efforts to resuscitate Fitbit and fold it into the tech giant’s umbrella, like the redesign and voluntary migration of Fitbit accounts to Google accounts, mandatory by 2025.

According to the Verge, however, adding Fitbit to the Google suite has not been seamless and the Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Sense 2, and Pixel Watch lineup was confused, with different features showing up on some watches and others vanishing completely.

“It was evident that Google was trying to differentiate three similar products but ended up confusing and angering consumers in the process. Given that, the next natural step would be to simplify its offerings to a higher-end Pixel Watch and a simple Fitbit (or Pixel?) tracker,” the Verge reported.

Simplifying Google’s suite of watches might be beneficial, but for now, this does not look likely unless the FCC filing affects Google’s business.

Much of this is purely conjecture, and we will not know what the new Google lineup will be for at least a couple of months, but if Google plans to release a new separate Fitbit device, it could be that it may launch with the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8. We shall know for certain when the new lineup is released soon.