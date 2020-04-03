New Akai Home Appliance Range Set To Be Launched

As several distributors falter due to limited financing and restricted stock out of China Sydney based Tempo, has moved to expand the Akai home brand in Australia beyond TV’s and air conditioning.

The new Akai home range will now include kitchen appliances and whitegoods among the retailers who currently sell Akai products are Harvey Norman and Bunnings who are currently expanding their appliance offerings due to new demand following millions of Australians now working from home and forced to self-isolate.

ChannelNews has been told by one retailer who recently closed several of their stores that they are looking to replace former house brands online with the Akai offering due to its environment friendly credentials and the fact there is ranging of Akai branded products across several appliance categories.

Tempo who are seen as a financially sound distributor, has seen a dramatic climb in demand for their products during the COVID 19 outbreak. In France demand for their TV’s and home entertainment products doubled.

At Aldi stores the Company has seen “huge” demand for both TV’s and their recently launched $299 coffee machine.

In Australia they have also seen a significant increase in demand for microwaves and TV’s with the Company set to take delivery of millions of dollars’ worth of new stock in late April according to Company executives.

AKAI entertainment products that currently include TV’s and soundbars are already popular in Australia. Harvey Norman currently sells both their TV and soundbars with the new range of home appliances set to be available in Australia shortly.

Akai was founded in 1929 in Tokyo, Japan they built up their reputation making premium entertainment and appliance products.

In 2002 Grande Holdings in Hong Kong took over the Akai’s brand and today they manufacture LED TV, washing machines, air conditioners and smart phones.

The brand is also known for their Hi Fi and high-end audio electronics products for professionals.

It was only recently that Tempo was appointed to distribute appliance products for leading Japanese Company Sharp.

Among the Akai range is a unique retro microwave which on the outside looks retro while on the inside has the latest in microwave and digital technology.