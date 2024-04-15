HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New European Loewe TV Factory To Manufacture OLED Up To 99″ Inches

New European Loewe TV Factory To Manufacture OLED Up To 99″ Inches

By | 15 Apr 2024

As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews German TV brand Loewe has officially rolled out a brand-new factory that will manufacture OLED display panels in Europe.

Based in Kronach Germany, the plant reduces the Companies dependency on LG Display OLED panels as well as having to source components from China.

Shortly Loewe whose products are distributed in Australia by Indi Imports will launch several new TV’s including 83″ and 93″ OLED models.

The German business believes that the investment in their own manufacturing operation will give them better control of the quality and output of their  products spanning both TV and audio.

The new premium panels will be released Q4 2024 and will start with several new premium models.

The new TV’s will incorporate an 8-core processor which is ideal for high-speed streaming and gaming.

Further enhancing its streaming content and synchronising its audio and visual platforms seamlessly.

Aslan Khabliev, CEO Loewe Technology said, “It has been a quick race to reposition LOEWE after my take over in 2019”.

“My initial,  ambition was to restore  the brands image and confidence with consumers globally”.

Our approach then was to rebuild the brands portfolio, and now as we turn to a new era…the manufacturing of our own panels. Together with global marketing and strategy plans Loewe will once again be in the forefront of consumers’ minds”.

“This is a huge step for Loewe globally and for Australia,  as we will be able to offer competitive price points for OLED TV’s which will still carry the Made in Germany badge” claims Paul Riachi CEO of Indi Imports.

We will also have access  to large 99” inch OLED YV”s with an excellent array of apps”.

LOEWE Australia will announce pricing and availability in July 2024 with the release to be in time for Christmas.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
,
Read More