Starting June 20, 2025, all smartphones and tablets sold in the European Union will be required to carry a new label indicating battery life, energy efficiency, and repairability, as part of updated eco-design regulations aimed at improving transparency for consumers.

The label, which will be placed inside the product packaging, builds on the familiar EU energy stickers seen on household appliances and is designed to help buyers make more informed decisions about their electronic devices.

The regulation applies to smartphones, feature phones, tablets with screen sizes between 7 and 17.4 inches, and cordless landline phones introduced to the EU market after the implementation date.

However, it excludes foldable devices with flexible, unrolling displays and products already available before June 20, 2025.

To comply, manufacturers must meet strict criteria, including long battery life, capable of enduring at least 800 full charge-discharge cycles with 80 percent capacity retention, along with resistance to accidental drops, dust, and water.

They must also ensure spare parts are available for up to seven years after the product is no longer sold, provide a minimum of five years of software support, and offer non-discriminatory access to repair software for professional technicians.

The European Commission will oversee compliance through the EPREL registry and verify claims related to durability, battery performance, and repairability.

Officials say the initiative is expected to cut carbon emissions by 46 million tonnes and save households an average of €150 annually.

Although the rules apply only within the EU, experts believe the regulation could push smartphone manufacturers to adopt these standards globally, making devices more durable, efficient, and repair-friendly for consumers around the world.