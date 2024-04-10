Civilian drone manufacturer DJI has introduced three products this week with an eye to capture a greater space of the filmmaking and content creation market.

The DJI RS 4 is a lightweight commercial stabilizer that allows solo cinematographers to capture footage effortlessly.

The DJI RS 4 Pro flagship stabilizer meanwhile integrates with the DJI PRO ecosystem, combining stabilisation, transmission, monitoring, focusing, and control, thereby expanding creativity.

The third product, DJI Focus Pro, is believed to feature the industry’s first independent Automated Manual Focus (AMF) lens control system.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Ronin Series, and the evolving needs of creators are always at the forefront of our product development,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “With the latest DJI RS 4 and RS 4 Pro stabilizers, we’ve integrated the feedback we have been gathering from industry professionals over the past decade to drive innovation, ultimately optimizing the design, stabilization, and gimbal control for next generation tools that are unparalleled in efficiency and reliability. Additionally, DJI Focus Pro, our inaugural independent Automated Manual Focus lens control system, marks a significant leap forward in providing cutting-edge LiDAR technology, once exclusive to the DJI PRO ecosystem, to more creators.

DJI RS 4

DJI RS 4 has a lightweight body capable of carrying up to 3kg of mainstream mirrorless camera and lens combinations. With an extended tilt axis of 8.5mm, compared to its predecessor, the new RS 4 provides even larger balancing space, accommodating additional accessories like ND filters.

Featuring a 4th-gen stabilisation algorithm, the RS 4 strikes a balance between stabilisation strength and camera movement, ensuring excellent performance and an enhanced user experience.

Paired with a high-capacity battery grip, it offers approximately 2.5 times longer runtime. It also features second-generation native vertical shooting with a redesigned gimbal horizontal plate for seamless transitions to vertical shooting.

With Bluetooth wireless control, the RS 4 enables remote camera shutter and lens zoom control using Dual-Mode Bluetooth technology. When paired with the DJI Focus Pro Motor, it allows smooth focus and lens zoom adjustments, enhancing lens control at a motor speed that is 30 per cent faster. The new Joystick Mode Switch allows quick switching between joystick modes for zoom or gimbal control, further enhancing the user experience and efficiency on set.

The RS 4 is compatible with the new BG70 High-Capacity Battery Grip, extending runtime to 29.5 hours, with a 2.5-hour charge time. The RS 4 also supports the DJI Ronin Image Transmitter, offering high-definition live feeds and remote-control capabilities.

Price: The standalone DJI RS 4 retails for A$799, while the DJI RS 4 Combo retails for $999.

DJI RS 4 Pro

Owing to a carbon fiber design, DJI RS 4 Pro provides a 4.5kg payload capacity. Enhanced features include second-generation native vertical shooting capability, an auto-lock OLED touchscreen, and improved axis locks for reduced gimbal shakes.

Featuring a 20 per cent increase in motor torque across all axes for enhanced power redundancy, it also has a Car Mount mode, coupled with the fourth-generation RS stabilisation algorithm, wherein the stabiliser optimises its algorithm for vehicle shoots.

It leverages the DJI Focus Pro LiDAR Autofocus system, including the Focus Pro LiDAR and Focus Pro Motor. With 76,800 ranging points, a leap of 77 per cent, the RS 4 Pro sharpens human subject edge detection while reducing focus hunting. The gimbal also offers a maximum human subject focusing distance of 20m, approximately three times that of the previous generation. Additionally, the Next-Gen ActiveTrack Pro utilizes advanced AI algorithms and LiDAR technology to ensure steadfast subject tracking.

The DJI RS BG70 High-Capacity Battery Grip increases the performance of the RS 4 Pro with an extended battery runtime of up to 29 hours. It can reach a full charge in just 2.5 hours.

The RS 4 Pro supports various professional solutions too through the DJI RS SDK protocol, enabling car mounts, jibs, Steadicams, cable cams, and sliders.

Price: The standalone DJI RS 4 Pro retails for A$1,299, while the DJI RS 4 Pro Combo retails for A$1,599.

DJI Focus Pro

DJI Focus Pro is DJI’s first independent LiDAR focus system. The all-new DJI Focus Pro Grip offers a 2.5-hour system power supply, intuitive visual operations, auto-calibration and data storage for 15 lenses, and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless start/stop recording. Equipped with a full-color touchscreen, the Grip allows operators to adjust LiDAR and motor parameters.

Its advanced features include an extended human-subject focus distance of 20 meters], approximately three times that of the previous generation, and a super-wide focus field of view of 70-degrees. Boasting 76,800 ranging points and a refresh rate of 30 Hz, the upgraded LiDAR enhances human-subject edge detection while minimizing focus hunting.

DJI Focus Pro has an AMF mode, available in both the Hand Unit and Grip. With AMF focus transition and AMF focus lock, it provides tactile feedback and millisecond-level switching between manual and auto focus.

The Magnetic Damping FIZ Hand Unit rethinks focus, iris, and zoom control for focus pullers. Featuring real-time damping coefficient adjustments and electronic A-B point marking mode, the Focus Pro Hand Unit ensures precision and convenience in focus control, while offering a communication distance of 160m. Enabled with Bluetooth start/stop recording, it facilitates wireless control with mirrorless cameras.

The accompanying FIZ Motor delivers 30 per cent faster motor speed, 10ms low latency, and three-level adjustable torque.

Price: The DJI Focus Pro Creator Combo retails for A$1,389, while the DJI Focus Pro All-In-One Combo retails for A$2,799.