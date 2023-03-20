A frightening new report from Project Zero reveals a vulnerability that can “compromise a phone at the baseband level” is present in a number of Samsung and Google phones, including the new Pixel 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S22.

According to Project Zero’s report, “skilled attackers would be able to quickly create an operational exploit to compromise affected devices silently and remotely” using just the phone number used with the device.

The vulnerabilities originate in Exynos modems made by Samsung Semiconductor; meaning over 20 devices are at risk, including the following devices:

Samsung S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21s, A13, A12, and A04 series

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro

Australian users should note that S22 models that use Qualcomm modems are not impacted.

“Samsung takes the safety of our customers very seriously,” the company said in a statement.

“After determining 6 vulnerabilities may potentially impact select Galaxy devices, of which none were ‘severe’, Samsung released security patches for 5 of these in March.

“Another security patch will be released in April to address the remaining vulnerability.

“As always, we recommend that all users keep their devices updated with the latest software to ensure the highest level of protection possible.”

Google is also working on updates, according to Project Zero.

Until then, turning off Wi-Fi calling, and voLTE can help fortify devices against any attacks.