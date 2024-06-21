The new Beats Solo Buds have been custom-built to produce big sound in the smallest case the company has made.

They have ergonomically designed acoustic nozzles and laser-cut vents to improve performance and relieve pressure.

There are four tip sizes available; XS, S, M, and L, and each earbud features dual-layer transducers for minimising micro-distortions across the frequency curve.

Each earbud is also equipped with a custom-designed microphone, which is powered by an advanced noise-learning algorithm.

Class 1 Bluetooth Native compatibility provides an extended call range, fewer dropouts, one-touch pairing, automatic account setup, and Find My or Find My Device.

Additionally, there are customisable on-ear functions that allow the user to control music, take calls, and activate their voice assistant by pressing the ‘b’ button.

Press-and-hold actions can be configured in iOS settings or the Beats app for controlling volume.

They also feature Beats’ longest earbud battery life, with up to 18 hours of playback. For charging, simply place the earbuds in the case and connect to a USB-C cable.

For extra power, they can charge directly from a phone, tablet, or laptop. Finally, Fash Fuel will provide an hour of playtime with only a five-minute charge.

The Beats Solo Buds are available in four colours; Matte Black, Storm Gray, Arctic Purple and Transparent Red, and retail for A$129.95 from the Apple Australia website.

In April 2024, testing was conducted by Apple, using pre-production Beats Solo Buds units and software paired with iPhone 15 Pro units and pre-release software.

The music playlist consisted of audio tracks purchased from the iTunes Store, with volume set to 50 per cent.

Testing consisted of full Beats Solo Buds battery discharge. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, and usage, among other factors.