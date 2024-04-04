HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
New Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Announced

By | 4 Apr 2024

Apple-owned Beats has partnered with Alo Yoga to announce its new special-edition Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds.

These buds will be available in a new Black Sparkle colour, complete with a chrome interior inside the charging case, an embossed Alo logo, and a pearlised Beats logo on the buds.

The buds are in-ear sports earbuds that feature winged ear tips for a secure fit, spatial audio with head tracking, and Apple’s H1 chipset.

The launch of the original version of the buds came with just a few colours, however since then, the palette has grown.

A Kim Kardashian collaboration brought several new skin-tone options, and three new colours were launched early last year.

The new special-edition version opts for white accents and adds an Alo logo onto one bud. However, the case gets the most attention, with a new black exterior, and a mirror finish.

Also included is a polishing cloth to keep the case clean.

The buds are compatible with both Apple and Android products, and are wireless with flexible silicone wingtips, designed to stick when exercising, and comfortable for all day use.

Active noise cancellation is also included, and they are sweat-resistant.

The Beats x Alo Special Edition Fit Pro earbuds are set to launch on April 4th, however, those interested can preorder a pair on the Alo Yoga website now. Shipping is expected between April 4th and April 18th.

They are retailing for U$200 (approx. A$304), and are currently unavailable for Australia. It’s currently unclear when they will become available.

To help launch the collaboration, Grammy award-winning artist Tyla is starring in the campaign, with the launch video featuring her recent track ‘Safer.’



