New Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Portable Speaker

By | 28 Apr 2023

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled their new Beosound A5 speaker, designed in collaboration with Danish-Italian design duo GamFratesi, featuring immersive sound and the meticulous craftsmanship they’re know for, plus product longevity.

Available in both natural aluminium with a woven paper front and a light oak handle, and a black anthracite aluminium with dark oak speaker cover and handle, the B&O say this is the junction where portable and home audio meet, letting you carry it from room to room easily, as well as taking outside to your favourite destination, thanks to 12 hours of playtime and a wireless phone charger integrated into the top panel.

It’s also got an IP65 water and dustproof rating, promising to be B&O’s most versatile speaker, with controls available through the Bang & Olufsen app.

“Our inspiration for Beosound A5 came from many places including the iconic Beolit series as well as natural materials synonymous with the colours and textures found in Scandinavian nature”, say GamFratesi. “From the traditional Panama straw hats worn on beaches, to the hand-woven leather accents of Danish chairs from the 1960s, blends of natural materials applied in experimental ways guided our design journey”.

It has a four-way driver setup, with four digital amplifiers, providing a combined 280W of power. There’s a 5.25″ woofer, two 2″ midrange and a ¾ tweeter, and has been designed modularly so it can be easily serviced.

It’s also compatible with Beolink Multiroom, Airplay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth 5.2 and more.



