HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Audio Technica Earbuds Deliver Huge Battery Life

New Audio Technica Earbuds Deliver Huge Battery Life

By | 16 Feb 2022

Audio-Technica’s new ATH-CKS50TW earbuds are packing a high-capacity battery in each bud that gives them 20 hours on a single charge. Bring the case into play and you’ve got a mammoth 50 hours.

Even if you’re using noise cancelling, you’ll get 15 hours, and if you do get to a point where you need juice out of the blue, the fast-charging system will grab you 90 minutes playback with just a 10-minute boost.

Adding to the excitement, each bud has a 9mm driver, as well as tiny ducts on the back to help manage airflow and improve acoustics.

Promising powerful bass, they have Sony 360 authentication and support Qualcomm’s new AptX Adaptive Audio codec.

There’s also a low latency mode for playing games or watching video.

Download the Audio-Technica Connect app for an equalizer and sound quality adjustment, and physical buttons on the buds give customisable control on some features.

You can take calls on one or both buds, with Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture system minimising echo and filtering out background noise.

Other specs include IP54 rating, Bluetooth 5.2 and support for Fast Pair with Android phones. They will also register with multiple devices at the same time.

They’re available in the UK now, but there’s no word yet on a local release date.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Poor Battery Life! Are You Charging Your iPhone The Wrong Way
Audio Technica Headphone Recall Raises Questions About Cheap Mass Products
Qualcomm Unveil Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Platforms, Delivering Industry-Leading Speeds
Ultimate Ears Unveils HYPERBOOM: Party Louder, Longer & In Style
Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Introducing Galaxy Buds+
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Sound United Sold For $1.4 Billion
Latest News
/
February 16, 2022
/
Review: Samsung 55″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Latest News
/
February 16, 2022
/
Breville To Jack Up Prices Due To Inflation
Latest News
/
February 16, 2022
/
Vicinity Makes Billion-Dollar Turnaround As Shoppers Return
Latest News
/
February 16, 2022
/
National Battery Recycling Scheme Launches
Latest News
/
February 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Sound United Sold For $1.4 Billion
Latest News
/
February 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Just months after Sound United acquired Melbourne-based distributor Qualifi, it’s emerged that the big US audio Company that also owns...
Read More