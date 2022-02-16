Audio-Technica’s new ATH-CKS50TW earbuds are packing a high-capacity battery in each bud that gives them 20 hours on a single charge. Bring the case into play and you’ve got a mammoth 50 hours.

Even if you’re using noise cancelling, you’ll get 15 hours, and if you do get to a point where you need juice out of the blue, the fast-charging system will grab you 90 minutes playback with just a 10-minute boost.

Adding to the excitement, each bud has a 9mm driver, as well as tiny ducts on the back to help manage airflow and improve acoustics.

Promising powerful bass, they have Sony 360 authentication and support Qualcomm’s new AptX Adaptive Audio codec.

There’s also a low latency mode for playing games or watching video.

Download the Audio-Technica Connect app for an equalizer and sound quality adjustment, and physical buttons on the buds give customisable control on some features.

You can take calls on one or both buds, with Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture system minimising echo and filtering out background noise.

Other specs include IP54 rating, Bluetooth 5.2 and support for Fast Pair with Android phones. They will also register with multiple devices at the same time.

They’re available in the UK now, but there’s no word yet on a local release date.