Asus has announced the Asus NUC 14 Pro AI, the first Copilot+ AI mini PC with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

The device was first unveiled at IFA 2024 back in September, but the company has now provided further details regarding it.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI will be offered in five CPU configurations ranging from the Core Ultra 5 226V processor with 16GB of integrated RAM to a Core Ultra 9 288V processor with 32GB of RAM.

Asus says it has up to 67 TOPS of GPU performance and 48 NPU TOPS, which it claims provides 3X the AI performance of previous NUC models while consuming less power.

Its enhanced AI performance, along with its embedded LPDDR5x memory, enhanced graphics, and cooling mechanism which includes a high-end fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan, makes the device suitable for “commercial use, edge computing, and IoT applications,” says Asus.

The mini PC’s M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 slot supports 256GB to 2TB NVMe SSDs.

It measures 130mm deep and wide and 34mm tall and resembles a M4 Mac Mini. In comparison, the Mac Mini is 127mm deep and wide and 50mm tall.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro AI has a fingerprint sensor on top and a Copilot button on the front that supports voice commands.

The front also features two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a headphone jack, and a power button.

The back has a 2.5Gbps ethernet jack, another Thunderbolt 4 port, two more USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Asus hasn’t yet indicated a price or availability date for it, although the product information is now displayed on the company’s Australian website, indicating its imminent availability.