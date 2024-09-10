Apple has kicked off its big launch day with an all-new Apple Watch spearheading the launch of a series of new products.

The Apple Watch 10 has been totally redesigned as Apple pushes consumers to upgrade their old watch for a device that has 30% more screen area, and a new 3D OLED display that is brighter than previous models.

Apart from a new display the Watch 10 has a thinner case, and lighter metal options, allowing for better typing, and easier viewing, there are also improved workout apps including a snorkelling app that will go down well in Australia.

Apple’s first wide-angle OLED display inside the Series 10 is 40% brighter than the Series 9.

Apple has also delivered a wider variety of viewing angles along with new refresh rates when idle with the watch updating every second.

It can now update information from apps and complications once a second, instead of the existing once a minute rate.

Just 9.7 millimetres thick, it’s 10% thinner than the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple says its larger OLED screen, the largest used in an Apple Watch to date, allows the wearable to display an extra line of text onscreen, making it easier for users to check emails and messages at a glance.

Powered by Apple’s new S10 chip with a four-core neural engine, the Series 10 features a polished aluminium finish, and a new metal back integrating the smartwatch’s various antennas. It’s still water resistant to depths of 50 meters and includes a larger charging coil enabling faster charges. The Series 10’s battery can be charged to 80 percent capacity in just 30 minutes.

The S10 chip powering the Series 10 Watch delivers improve speeds when responding to actions, Apple also claims, it can improve noise and feedback during calls you take over the Watch’s speaker.

A few existing tools, like Translate, can now run natively on the Watch, and fitness features benefit from the new improved processor.

Because of the redesign Apple has introduced new miniaturisation of various components, including the speaker, logic board, and metal backing.

The aluminium version weighs 10 percent less than the previous generation.

The titanium version, replacing stainless steel, shaves even more weight off the Watch than the already reduced Series 10.

The redesign of Series 10 makes it better for workouts with the app revealing water temperature during swims.

The new Tides app will help track times of day for changes to water level and includes “data for coastlines all over the world.”

Pricing:

Customers in Australia, can pre-order Apple Watch Series 10 today, with availability beginning Friday, 20 September.

• Apple Watch Series 10 starts at RRP A$649 inc. GST.

• Apple Watch SE is available starting at RRP A$399 inc. GST.

• New Apple Watch bands will be available to order today from apple.com/au/store and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning in stores Friday, 20 September.

• watchOS 11 will be available for Apple Watch Series 6 or later from Monday, 16 September, and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 18. Not all features are available on all devices and in all regions.

• Older Apple Watch bands, including 41mm and 45mm sizes, will be compatible with the new 42mm and 46mm cases, and all new 42mm and 46mm bands will be compatible with older Apple Watch models.

• Three months of Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or a new Apple Watch Series 6 or later.3

• AppleCare+ for Apple Watch provides unparalleled service and support. This includes unlimited incidents of accidental damage, battery service coverage, and priority support from the people who know Apple Watch best.4

Pricing and Availability Apple Watch Ultra

• Customers in Australia, can order Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black titanium today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, 20 September.

• Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at RRP A$1,399 inc. GST, and is available in natural and black titanium.

• Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2 is RRP A$2,339 inc. GST.

• New bands, including the Titanium Milanese Loop, will be available to order today from apple.com/au/store and in the Apple Store app, with availability in stores

beginning Friday, 20 September.