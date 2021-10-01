Apple is looking at changing up things on its camera front.

Recently the tech giant made a patent application to The US Patent & Trademark Office to explore the possibilities of incorporating a camera within an active display instead of the current placement where the camera is placed inside a bezel or in some cases a notch.

The trademark office recently published a patent application from Apple that covers this very system titled: “Reducing Border Width Around a Hole in Display Active Area.”

The company notes that their new invention can be used with a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, iMac, a standalone monitor, Apple Watch, a future HMD and more.

The new patent aims to cover an electronic device that may include a display having an array of pixels formed in an active area.

As this patent is still in application stage, the timing of such a product to market is unknown at this juncture.