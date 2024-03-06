Apple has recently launched its new M3 MacBook Air range, and have now announced a new set of colours for its Silicone MagSafe iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

The MagSafe cases are now available in Soft Mint, Sunshine, Light Blue, and Pink for iPhones, as well as for the iPhone 15 series.

Apple’s Watch bands will get the same colours, with Sport Loops available in Soft Mint and Ocean Blue, and Sport Bands available in Soft Mint, Sunshine, and Light Blue.

The Braided Solo Loop is available in Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry colours, while the Solo Loop is available in Pink, Soft Mint, and Ocean Blue.

Each band is available for purchase from the official Apple website.

Additionally, the company has added new Hermès bands, which includes the Hermès Toile H Single Tour in Bleu Céleste/ Écru and Framboise/Écru, the Hermès Twill Jump Single Tour in Bleu Céleste/Bleu Jean and Jaune d’Or/Bleu Jean, as well as the Hermès Kilim Single Tour in Blanc and Bleu Céleste.

Each of these luxury Watch bands will begin shipping next month.