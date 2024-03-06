HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Apple MagSafe Silicone Case & Watch Band Colours Revealed

New Apple MagSafe Silicone Case & Watch Band Colours Revealed

By | 6 Mar 2024

Apple has recently launched its new M3 MacBook Air range, and have now announced a new set of colours for its Silicone MagSafe iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

The MagSafe cases are now available in Soft Mint, Sunshine, Light Blue, and Pink for iPhones, as well as for the iPhone 15 series.

Apple’s Watch bands will get the same colours, with Sport Loops available in Soft Mint and Ocean Blue, and Sport Bands available in Soft Mint, Sunshine, and Light Blue.

The Braided Solo Loop is available in Sunshine, Light Blue, and Raspberry colours, while the Solo Loop is available in Pink, Soft Mint, and Ocean Blue.

Each band is available for purchase from the official Apple website.

Additionally, the company has added new Hermès bands, which includes the Hermès Toile H Single Tour in Bleu Céleste/ Écru and Framboise/Écru, the Hermès Twill Jump Single Tour in Bleu Céleste/Bleu Jean and Jaune d’Or/Bleu Jean, as well as the Hermès Kilim Single Tour in Blanc and Bleu Céleste.

Each of these luxury Watch bands will begin shipping next month.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Releases iOS 17.4 Update
Apple Unveils New 13 & 15” MacBook Airs With M3 Chip
Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over iCloud Monopoly
Samsung Galaxy Ring Not Supported By iPhone
Apple MicroLED Watch Ultra Cancelled For Now
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus Penalised $1.5M For Public Safety Failures
Latest News
/
March 6, 2024
/
Who Are The Foreign Retailers Stripping Billions In Revenue Away From OZ CE Retailers
Latest News
/
March 6, 2024
/
Samsung Dominates High-End TV Market
Latest News
/
March 6, 2024
/
Microsoft To End Support For Android Apps On Windows 11 Next Year
Latest News
/
March 6, 2024
/
Meta Suffers Global Technical Issues
Latest News
/
March 6, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus Penalised $1.5M For Public Safety Failures
Latest News
/
March 6, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus has been fined $1,5M after the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found large-scale breaches of public safety rules....
Read More