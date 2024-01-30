Recently, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed an updated range of iPad Pro models are on their way, likely to arrive towards the end of March.

It appears these new models could be gaining a refined design language, and a shift to the latest Gen M3 processor.

One of the more notable upgrades though, is that the iPad Pro is currently rumoured to get an OLED display.

Originally, the iPad Pro was fitted with an LCD panel, which was upgraded to a mini-LED screen.

It remains unclear if this refresh will see Apple place an OLED panel on both iPad Pro trims.

Another update is that it’s tipped the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be phased out for a new 13-inch version.

Apple is also rumoured to be introducing a new Magic Keyboard, with a new design that looks like a MacBook. It will also reportedly switch to an externally visible aluminium chassis.

One other major change is there could be a shift in the position of the FaceID camera kit. It’s suggested on the new iPad Pro, Apple will pivot the front camera from a portrait to a landscape orientation.

Bloomberg’s report calls it “the biggest revamp ever for the iPad Pro,” however, it’s still unclear If other aspects will be tweaked, including the camera array or adding wireless charging support.

Reportedly, the company are also in talks to expand the iPad Air series as well, including a new 12.9-inch version.

The 11-inch will still be available, and will remain compatible with keyboard and folio accessories.

It’s unclear if there will be a price hike, however, this isn’t uncommon. Mass production is reportedly already underway, but there have yet to be any official announcements made from Apple.