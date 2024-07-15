HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New App Uses AI To Whitewash Classic Books For Readers

New App Uses AI To Whitewash Classic Books For Readers

By | 15 Jul 2024

A new AI-backed app which is aimed at simplifying the language of books to suit different reader levels, has ended up whitewashing several classics.

Magibooks which is exclusively available for iOS users employs artificial intelligence to alter the language of books such as “The Count of Monte Cristo” and “Crime and Punishment”.

Its website says that Magibooks gives “the power to read any book, no matter your English level.”

The app is free to use and launched at the start of this month. Users can access five different versions of 10 classic books, including “Dracula,” “Robinson Crusoe,” “The Three Musketeers,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “The Great Gatsby”.

The difficulty levels include: Original, Advanced, Intermediate, Beginner and Elementary.

However, in the process of “democratising stories”, as the website claims, the app makes some of the greatest literary lines seem bland.

Lines such as “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” is changed to “It was a time when things were very good and very bad.”

The 219 controversial occurrences of the N-word in “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” are replaced on Magibook with the noun “Helper.”

Linguistic experts are cautioning against this technology which attempts to strip away the complexity of classic literary works. “There might be some discrepancies when a whole book is ingested and an abridged version’s spit out, and could give people a different idea about what these stories are about,” said Cassandra Jacobs, a linguistics professor at the University of Buffalo, reported the New York Post.

She called the app “alarming,” and said that the exposure of complicated text to readers “makes us smarter.”

She added that authors choose specific words “very deliberately” when they write, and those ideas can easily be lost when AI substitutes them.

The app’s developer, Louis Gachot, has reportedly designed the app for “English learners” including children, parents, teachers and also people with dyslexia and severe ADHD.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
AI-Generated Films To Be Produced By TCL
AI Can Now Personalise Perfume & Cologne Based On Shopping Preferences
brain (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Tech Expert Predicts Alarming Future Of AI
YouTube app listing [Image: sourced from Unsplash]
YouTube Attempts To Ink AI Music Deal With Major Music Labels
Music Labels Sue AI Startups Over Copyright Infringements
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Soundbar Tipped To Cost 33% More Than Current Model, New Class Action Claims
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
Nothing CMF Phone 1
There’s Much Ado About Nothing’s CMF Phone 1
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
Arlo’s Paid Subscriber Base Crosses 4 Million
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6
Samsung Touts ‘Design’ In Fold6, Flip6 Handsets
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
Wiz
The Wizkids at Wiz Strike Again, With A Potential Deal Worth $US23bn
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Soundbar Tipped To Cost 33% More Than Current Model, New Class Action Claims
Latest News
/
July 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos is punting on consumers paying up to 33% more for a new and yet to be launched soundbar, despite...
Read More