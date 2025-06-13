LG Electronics today announced the launch of webOS Hub 3.0, a new AI tool that’s built into their OLED TVs disguised as a smart TV offering, when in reality it’s a significant data capture engine and smart TV engine, that allows the South Korean Company, to rake in billions when they sell the captured data on the habits of customers who buy an LG product to third parties while also pushing their own advertising in competition with free to air TV networks.

A visit online reveals that consumers are not happy that their personal data is being captured used LGs webOS engine.The latest version of its TV platform software which they have also given away for free to other brands such as Eko, Blaupunkt, Kogan Konka, a move that allows them to capture additional data from these TVs was released in an effort to improve their data capture capability.

LG’s data collecting programs via its webOS platform has already raised concerns about privacy and data security.

While LG claims to engage in the anonymization of data, independent reports find the collected data is highly granular and can be used for individual tracking and ad targeting which is why the business raked in over $2billion dollars in revenue from the sale of data and subscriptions last year.

Recent reports indicate that data collection may occur even when users have explicitly opted out, and that data about USB files and streamed services is collected, even if not used.webOS-Hub-3.0_image-1

Security vulnerabilities in webOS have also been identified, potentially allowing unauthorized access to devices and sensitive data.

The new AI Version of their Web OS software is available for UHD TVs with 60Hz displays, with support for 120Hz UHD TVs with mini-LED technology starting in July.

Key AI-powered upgrades in webOS Hub 3.0 include Voice Recommendation powered by another one of their data capture engines, ThinQ AI.

LG claims that their new engines intelligent features work together to elevate the overall viewing experience.The latest version also allows the Company to also push more advertising to consumers even before they go to their favourite streaming platform.LG Channels which are being used to rake in additional data and advertising revenue as they push 4,000 channels across 33 markets globally including Australia.Key Concerns and Criticism of LGs data capture policy the scope of their efforts in Australia.

Their data collection practices, especially through automatic content recognition (ACR) and other features, capture a wide range of user data often unbeknown by the people who buy their TVs.

This includes details about viewing habits, searches, and potentially even personal information linked to accounts used on the TV.

LG hasalso been criticised for selling user data to third parties, including political parties, raising concerns about targeted advertising, data profiling, and potential misuse. Critics argue that LG’s privacy practices are not transparent enough, making it difficult for users to understand what data is being collected, how it’s being used, and how they can control it.Consumers clicking the okay button to activate WebOS, their Smart TV offering and boot a TV for the first time is a process that actually gives LG the rights to strip data from one of their TVs.

Users have complained that they often find it challenging to disable data collection features, making it difficult to opt out of having their data tracked and used by LG and third parties.LG argues that its data collection practices are necessary to provide personalized experiences and improve its services.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of the concerns:

Privacy Concerns:

Granular Data Collection:

LG collects extensive viewing data, including app downloads, usage patterns, and even content recognition within apps.Individual Tracking:

This data can be combined with other information to create highly personalized profiles and track individual viewing habits.Unintentional Data Collection:

Reports show that LG might be collecting data even when users have turned off the data collection settings.Data Sharing:

The collected data is shared with third-party services, including data brokers and advertising platforms.Lack of Transparency:

It can be difficult to understand and control how data is being collected and used.Security Concerns:

Vulnerabilities:

Security flaws have been found in webOS, potentially allowing unauthorized access and control of the device.

Potential for Misuse:

This could lead to various risks, including unauthorized access to personal information and financial details.USB Data Collection:

It’s been reported that LG may be collecting data about files stored on USB drives connected to the TV, even if not used.Addressing the Concerns:

User Opt-Out:

Users should have the ability to easily opt out of data collection and control what information is shared.Enhanced Transparency:

LG should provide clearer and more detailed information about how data is collected, used, and shared.Security Updates:

Regular security updates are crucial to address vulnerabilities and prevent unauthorized access.Data Minimization:

LG should collect only the data necessary to provide services and minimize data retention.

User Rights:

Users should have the right to access, correct, and delete their personal data claim observers.