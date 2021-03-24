Acer has launched a new suite of laptops into Australia, designed for remote work, creativity, and gaming.

The new range includes the ultrathin Swift 5 consumer laptop with antimicrobial touchscreen; the ConceptD 3 Ezel creativity device; the business-grade TravelMate Spin P4; and the Helios 300 and Triton 500 gaming laptops.

With more than 4.3 million Australians working from home during the pandemic last year, the Taiwanese tech giant has focused on providing solutions allowing for hybrid and remote work, according to Darren Simmons, Oceania Managing Director, Acer.

“Hybrid ways of working and living are at the core of our collective psyche in the current climate, and this has accentuated the importance of technology in enabling connectivity, not only in the business sector but also across consumer, creative and gaming.

“As we look to the future and what a ‘new normal’ may look like, Acer is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse as one to unlock new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike,” he said.

The lightweight Swift 5 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor and Intel Xe graphics, and offers up to 17 hours of power on its fast-charging battery. It also features a Gorilla Glass screen with silver ions that eliminate surface bacteria. It is available from Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, and Acer’s website for $1799.

Designed for creators, the ConceptD 3 Ezel is a fully convertible lightweight laptop with battery life of up to 18 hours and a 15.6” FHD Pantone-certified touchscreen display that comes with a dockable stylus. The Intel Core i7/NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti 4G model is available from Acer and Harvey Norman for $3699.

The TravelMate Spin P4 is an ultralight 14-inch business-focused convertible laptop powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core processor. Acer bills it as durable, secure, and offering excellent connectivity. Its Core i5 model with 256GB SSD is available from Acer online, as well as authorised channel resellers, for $1859.

Finally, for gamers, the “desktop calibre” Predator Helios 300 laptop features a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Mobile Processor, and custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Technology.

The “lean and mean” Triton 500, meanwhile, uses 10th-generation Intel Core processors, a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, 2933MHz DDR4 RAM and NVMe storage; it also features a 300MHz screen with 1ms response time and Nvidia G-Sync technology. The Helios 300’s RTX 3070 8GB model will be available for $3199, and the Triton 500 for $5499, from Acer online, Harvey Norman, and selected gaming retailers in April.