New 1TB Micro Card Launched To Meet ‘High-Capacity’ Demand

By | 2 Aug 2024

Samsung has released the 1TB high-capacity microSD cards PRO Plus and EVO Plus, which it says are a response to “demand for storing large amounts of high-quality data in a reliable and secure way”.

By adopting Samsung’s eighth-generation V-NAND (V8) technology in the PRO Plus and EVO Plus, the company says the SD (Secure Digital) cards have “enhanced performance and high capacity”.

“Creators and tech enthusiasts are increasingly using portable devices such as smartphones and handheld gaming devices to store data that demand high-performance and high-capacity,” said Samsung’s Hangu Sohn.

Specs for Samsung’s new micro SDs.

With 1TB of storage, users can store more than 400,000 4K UHD (2.3MB) images, or more than 45 console games (20GB). 

The PRO Plus and EVO Plus offer a range of storage options including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The EVO Plus also has a 64GB option.

The PRO Plus has sequential read speeds of up to 180 megabytes-per-second coupled with sequential write speeds of up to 130MB/s. It has UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30 for 4K UHD Video with A2 App Performance.

Samsung said the cards were tested “extensively under harsh conditions” and that the PRO Plus and EVO Plus can withstand water, high temperatures, X-rays and magnetic fields. It said they are “drop-proof and resistant to wear-out”.



