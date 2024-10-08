Samsung’s Galaxy Fit3 – released today – has a new function that can detect an “abnormal fall” and give users the option to call emergency services by pressing the side button five times.

Retailing for A$149, the wearable fitness tracker is designed with an aluminium body and a 1.6-inch display, which is 45 per cent wider than the previous model.

The manufacturer claims a battery life of up to 13 days.

The tracker can be personalised with over 100 preset watch faces, or you can choose your own photo as the background.

“Users can track over 100 types of workouts anytime, anywhere and review their exercise records easily,” Samsung says.

The Galaxy Fit3 has a 5ATM rating, which means it is water resistant to up to 50 metres in depth for 10 minutes.

It has an IP68-rated water and dust resistance. Samsung says the IP (Ingress Protection) rating “shows you the level of dust and water resistance of your Samsung device. With an IP68 rating, they are water resistant in fresh water to a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes, and are protected from dust”.

The Galaxy Fit3 serves up health metrics including heart rate and stress levels, and if worn overnight the device can track sleep patterns detect snoring and monitor blood oxygen levels.

“Based on individual sleep patterns, the Galaxy Fit3 provides users with personalised Sleep Coaching with meaningful insights that help them more intuitively understand their sleep,” Samsung says.

The Galaxy Fit3 can be used as a remote control for a smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers with Camera Remote, and also to play and control media on a connected device.

It also has a Find My Phone feature, so you can locate your mislaid phone via the Fit3, or vice-versa.

Available in Grey and Pink Gold.