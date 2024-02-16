HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Network Ten CEO & Legal Team Should Be Sacked As Big Investor Walks Away From Network Owner

Network Ten CEO & Legal Team Should Be Sacked As Big Investor Walks Away From Network Owner

By | 16 Feb 2024

A major investor in Paramount Global the owner of Network 10 and Paramount + have started to dump stock in the global business, the latest is Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Group, now there are calls for management sackings at Ten after Wilkinson debacle.

According to Wall Street reports Buffet has sold a third of its stake in embattled media giant Paramount, this sent the stock into freefall with the value of their shares plummeting more than 7% in after-hours trading.

In Australia Network Ten that is owned by Paramount, is in the middle of a crisis after former on air personality Lisa Wilkinson had a bruising win in the Federal Court after mounting a case to get the struggling network to pay her million-dollar costs of defending Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case.

The US parent Company of the Ten Network, has already moved to sack over 800 people, including employees at Network Ten who are now facing questions, as to why their legal department and the CEO of the network Bev McGarvey approved a Wilkinson speech praising Brittany Higgins who was involved in a high-profile rape case.

CEO of the Ten network Bev McGarvey

Information exposed during the Wilkinson Court case, revealed network’s senior litigator Tasha Smithies and CEO Bev McGarvey approved the speech before it was delivered.

Also involved in the approving of the speech was the network’s senior legal officer, Mr Farley.

The 2022 speech led to Wilkinson being widely condemned after the rape trial of ex-Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann’s was delayed as a result.

Wilkinson told a Federal Court judge this week that the speech had been pre-approved by Ten’s senior legal counsel, Tasha Smithies.

It was also approved by Beverley McGarvey, and head of communications, Catherine Donovan.

Insiders concerned over their jobs at the network have told ChannelNews that the executives “who stuffed” up in approving the speech should be the first to go if pink slips are being handed out by Parmount at the network.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the sale its latest 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Berkshire Hathaway got into the Paramount business in 2022 with a $2.6 billion stock buy amounting to 15% of the company, a purchase that sent Paramount stock soaring at the time.

The business still owns roughly 63.3 million shares of Paramount following the sale.

In addition to Paramount, Berkshire reduced its stake in HP and Apple, which remains a top holding.

The news comes one day after Paramount Global, whose shares have dropped 46% in the past year, announced mass layoffs that will affect Australian employees.

Paramount also owns CBS, Comedy Central, BET and the Paramount film studio, among other properties.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Should The CEO Of Network Ten Be The First To Be Dumped By Paramount?
Network Ten Owner Dumps 800 Staff
US Moves Could Spark Local Streaming Service Shake Up
Network Ten & Paramount + Up For Sale
Consumers Continue Cancelling Streaming Services
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Rod Stewart Sells Song Catalog Rights for $100M
Latest News
/
February 16, 2024
/
Five Telcos Breach Multiple Anti-Scam Rules
Latest News
/
February 16, 2024
/
Microsoft Goes After Sony Nintendo Console Users, No Premium Games Deals At This Stage
Latest News
/
February 16, 2024
/
Lenovo To Unveil New AI PCs At MWC
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/
Yamaha Optimises Audio Control With New Compact Game Mixer
Latest News
/
February 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Rod Stewart Sells Song Catalog Rights for $100M
Latest News
/
February 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Rod Stewart has sold his song catalog for $100 million to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group, according to a New...
Read More