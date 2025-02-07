Home > Latest News > Netgear Wants Urgent Upgrades Of Routers, Access Points

Netgear Wants Urgent Upgrades Of Routers, Access Points

By | 7 Feb 2025
Hackers on computers wearing face masks. Image: Microsoft Copilot

Netgear is imploring the owners of some of its devices to urgently upgrade the firmware to avoid two possible major security breach.

The upgrades apply to Nighthawk Pro Gaming Routers XR1000, XR1000v2 and XR500, and WAX206, WAX220 and WAX214v2 WiFi6 access points.

The pages linked above give details of how to perform the required firmware upgrades, and how to keep other models of Netgear routers and access points up-to-date.

The router models have a vulnerability that a malicious attacker could use to gain access to your network, steal data, intercept traffic, the Centre for Cybersecurity (CERT) warns.

Once they gain access, attackers could use your network to perform other malicious activities or pivot more profoundly into the network by compromising other systems.

Meanwhile access points currently have a weakness in the user authentication process. It allows a cybercriminal to gain access to an application, service, or device.

They could steal data, download malicious firmware, or perform other harmful acts, security experts warn.

 



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
