Netflix is set to spend a staggering $18 billion on original content in 2025, an 11% increase from last year’s $16.2 billion investment.

According to the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Spencer Neumann, this spending spree is far from over, signalling that price hikes for subscribers are likely to continue.

In an interview with Variety, Neumann emphasised that Netflix is “not anywhere near a ceiling” in terms of content investment, adding, “I think we’re just getting started.”

The company remains committed to growing its content library across TV shows, films, sports, reality programming, and live events.

Netflix justifies its escalating budget with a strategy it describes as “a little art and a little science,” aiming to maximise entertainment value per dollar for subscribers.

With new projects in the pipeline, including a highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Nunes, the company continues to push into live sports and event-driven programming.

As Netflix increases spending, price adjustments seem inevitable.

Over the years, the platform has raised subscription costs multiple times, citing content investment and improved service offerings.

Given Neumann’s statement that Netflix wants to “stay in growth mode versus maintenance mode as long as possible,” further hikes could be on the horizon.

Netflix’s aggressive spending signals confidence in its ability to retain and grow its subscriber base despite increasing competition in the streaming industry.

However, consumers should brace for additional price increases as the company continues its ambitious content expansion.