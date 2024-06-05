HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix To Stop Support For Older Models Of Apple TV

Netflix To Stop Support For Older Models Of Apple TV

By | 5 Jun 2024

Netflix has begun informing customers via email that it will cease to support older generation of Apple TV boxes by July 31.

This will likely affect those who have the third generation, or earlier, edition of the Apple TV box.

The third generation of the Apple TV box was announced as far back as 2012 and so it’s likely that several Apple TV users have already upgraded their systems over the last decade.

Netflix isn’t being specific about why it is ending support for these devices, other than adding that it’s doing so to “maintain the best possible Netflix experience.”

Here in Australia, for those looking to upgrade their Apple TV systems, the latest Apple TV 4k is available for A$219 for the Wi-Fi version and A$249 for the Wi-fi and Ethernet version.

Beyond Apple TV, another content streaming platform recently unveiled in Australia is Hubbl. It’s available as a small device which can connect to any compatible TV.

There’s also Hubbl Glass, a new lifestyle TV offering 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot Display with 8.2 million pixels. It also has hands-free voice control, six speakers built in for 360-degree Dolby Atmos surround sound, and only requires an internet connection and power chord.

The recent launch by the Foxtel Group of the Hubbl puck, was a game changer for the TV industry in Australia. Not only did it bring together free-to-air TV programmes into one easy to navigate system, it also simplified the management of paid for streaming and free content.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Aussie Shoppers To Spend A$10.1 billion On EOFY Sales
Free To Air TV Network Greed & Hatred Of Foxtel Could Hurt Politicians In The Long Run
Rival PE firms Prepare Bids To Acquire Embattled Tradelink
2014 Sony TVs To Lose Netflix App
Apple TV+ App Heading to Android Mobiles?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Shoppers To Spend A$10.1 billion On EOFY Sales
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
Renders of Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
New Renders And Details Samsung FE Watch Revealed
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
Google Reportedly Working On Spotify Support For Gemini
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
Intel, Qualcomm And Nvidia Engaged In Fierce Battle Over Chip Supremacy
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Force Sold For $9.5M After Being Dumped By Optus
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Shoppers To Spend A$10.1 billion On EOFY Sales
Latest News
/
June 5, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
In a boon to retailers across Australia, shoppers within the county are tipped to spend A$10.1 billion on mid-year/end of...
Read More