Netflix has begun informing customers via email that it will cease to support older generation of Apple TV boxes by July 31.

This will likely affect those who have the third generation, or earlier, edition of the Apple TV box.

The third generation of the Apple TV box was announced as far back as 2012 and so it’s likely that several Apple TV users have already upgraded their systems over the last decade.

Netflix isn’t being specific about why it is ending support for these devices, other than adding that it’s doing so to “maintain the best possible Netflix experience.”

Here in Australia, for those looking to upgrade their Apple TV systems, the latest Apple TV 4k is available for A$219 for the Wi-Fi version and A$249 for the Wi-fi and Ethernet version.

Beyond Apple TV, another content streaming platform recently unveiled in Australia is Hubbl. It’s available as a small device which can connect to any compatible TV.

There’s also Hubbl Glass, a new lifestyle TV offering 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot Display with 8.2 million pixels. It also has hands-free voice control, six speakers built in for 360-degree Dolby Atmos surround sound, and only requires an internet connection and power chord.

The recent launch by the Foxtel Group of the Hubbl puck, was a game changer for the TV industry in Australia. Not only did it bring together free-to-air TV programmes into one easy to navigate system, it also simplified the management of paid for streaming and free content.