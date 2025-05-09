Netflix is set to revamp its TV app interface and integrate generative AI into its iOS mobile platform, allowing users to search for content using natural language, missing will be an update for Android smartphone users.

The redesigned interface, which eliminates the sidebar, will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks and months.

The company has been testing the update with a limited number of users since mid-2024, and after a successful trial, Netflix is preparing to introduce the redesign to all users. This marks Netflix’s first major TV screen update since 2018, when it introduced a sidebar—now being replaced by a new top menu featuring a dedicated ‘My Netflix’ section.

The updated interface will feature a rotating carousel at the top to highlight content, while users can continue scrolling to see rows of movies and series that refresh over time. Netflix says this design offers greater flexibility to showcase content both now and in the future.

Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim explained the vision behind the project: “We wanted to create an experience that was more flexible for our broad entertainment offerings, more intuitive and responsive to our members’ needs, and capable of elevating the most thrilling moments on Netflix.”

Netflix is also investing in live sports and cloud gaming, which may be part of this redesign. The update aims to enhance speed and fluidity while introducing “responsive recommendations” based on factors like trailers watched, searches made, and even the time of day.

The global rollout will include major TV platforms such as Apple TV (tvOS), FireTV, Google TV, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS.

On smartphones, Netflix is introducing a TikTok-style vertical video feed showcasing clips from its movies and series, though they remain in horizontal format. On iPhone, a beta version of AI-powered search with suggested queries is currently being tested.

Netflix’s latest moves signal its continued efforts to enhance user experience and expand its content discovery capabilities.