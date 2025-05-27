Home > Latest News > Netflix to End Support for Amazon Fire TV Devices in June

Netflix to End Support for Amazon Fire TV Devices in June

By | 27 May 2025

Netflix will discontinue support for first-generation Amazon Fire TV streaming devices on June 3, 2025, after a decade of compatibility, the company announced in emails to affected customers.

The streaming service will no longer support three devices: the original Fire TV (2014), Fire TV Stick (2014), and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2016).

Netflix identified affected users through usage data from the past 12 months.

While Netflix hasn’t provided an official explanation for the decision, the move likely stems from hardware limitations and codec compatibility issues.

The first-generation devices, now up to 11 years old, feature outdated specifications including dual-core processors and 1GB of memory in the Fire TV Stick model.

Amazon ceased updating these devices years ago, with the original Fire TV last receiving an update in 2021 and the first-generation Fire TV Stick in 2022.

The aging hardware cannot support newer video standards that Netflix now utilises, particularly the AV1 codec used for higher-quality streaming.

Users with affected devices will need to upgrade to continue accessing Netflix after June 3.

Options include newer Fire TV devices or alternative streaming platforms like Roku’s latest models.

Amazon is currently offering its Fire TV Stick Max for $40, representing a $20 discount from regular pricing.

The discontinuation reflects the broader industry trend of streaming services adopting advanced video technologies that require more capable hardware.

Netflix’s decision affects users who have relied on these older devices for their streaming needs over the past decade.

Customers can continue using their first-generation Fire TV devices for other streaming services that maintain compatibility with the older hardware.



