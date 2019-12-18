HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Netflix Shares Spike Despite Streaming Wars

Netflix Shares Spike Despite Streaming Wars

By | 18 Dec 2019
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Netflix shares have jumped 3.4% despite international heavyweights joining the streaming wars.

It comes after Netflix’s own data revealed strong competition following the launch of Disney Plus and Apple TV.

Historical details about international business provided by Netflix ahead of its January 21 report has revealed for the first time it’s membership by region and revenue.

Netflix’s shares surged over 3,800% since the start of 2010, making the video streaming service the decade’s most successful stock on Wall Street.

However, their stock plunged 25% from its record high in July 2018 after the Californian company struggled with oncoming competition from other media giants, increasing production costs and challenges to its pace of user growth.

Netflix’s membership by region filing revealed that it’s smallest membership pocket – the Asia-Pacific region – grew 148% between 2017 and 2019.

Other areas of membership growth for Netflix included Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which increased by 132% during the same period. Membership in Latin America grew just 61% in comparison.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Instagram To Improve Consumer Experience With Global Fact Checking
Netflix Told To Sell Advertising As Subscriber Numbers Face Pressure
Netflix Scrap 30-Day Free Trial
Big-Tech Tax Gap Hits $100bn As Silicon Six Plead Innocent
Criminals Accessing Netflix Subscription Details Flogged On eBay
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Regulator To Ban Sale Of Carrier-Locked Phones
ACCC Brands Communication
/
December 18, 2019
/
Google To Pay $480 Million To ATO In Tech Crackdown
Apple Brands Communication
/
December 18, 2019
/
Instagram To Improve Consumer Experience With Global Fact Checking
Brands Communication Content
/
December 18, 2019
/
Parents Aim For ‘Digital Detox’ During Holidays
Comment Communication Industry
/
December 18, 2019
/
Review: Amazon Echo Studio, Is It Still Worth It Without Amazon HD?
24Bit Media Players Accessories Amazon
/
December 18, 2019
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Regulator To Ban Sale Of Carrier-Locked Phones
ACCC Brands Communication
/
December 18, 2019
/
/
0 Comment
A ban on the sale of carrier-locked phones may be on its way to the UK after the communications regulator...
Read More