Netflix Secures Global Rights to Sesame Street Amid Threats to Public Funding

By | 20 May 2025

Sesame Street is getting a new home on Netflix, thanks to a landmark partnership between the streaming giant and PBS that may have saved the beloved children’s show from an uncertain future.

Netflix will stream new and classic Sesame Street episodes worldwide, while PBS, its traditional U.S. broadcaster, will continue airing the program on its stations and app.

The new format will feature 11-minute episodes focused on single stories, with 90 hours of legacy content also making its way to Netflix.

The deal comes as Sesame Street’s current streaming platform, Max, declined to renew its licensing agreement.

Produced by non-profit Sesame Workshop, the show’s future was in doubt amid funding threats to PBS from the Trump administration, which recently signed an executive order aiming to end federal support for public broadcasters it considers ideologically biased.

While PBS receives some government funding, part of a $500 million Congressional allocation shared with NPR and other outlets, the majority of its support comes from individual donations, foundation grants, and sponsorships.

The Netflix partnership helps ensure the show’s survival and continued global reach.

It also preserves a 50-year legacy of educational programming and iconic characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Bert and Ernie, despite a politically charged climate threatening public media support in the U.S.

 



