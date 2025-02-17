Netflix has reversed a change that saw it fleetingly integrate its content with Apple TV.

A few days ago, Apple TV 4K users in the US were prompted to connect their Netflix accounts to their Apple TV app.

They could add Netflix programs to their Apple TV Watch list, The Verge reported.

Users found having their scheduled viewing for these two rival’s services in a single list was a major breakthrough. There was at last peace between these warring parties.

It seemed not a bad deal for Apple too, as it set the company up as the grand aggregator of streaming services with Netflix as a participant in that service.

But things looked uncomfortable from the start. There was no announcement by Apple, nor reference to it on its website, The Verge reported.

Netflix has now admitted that the integration was an error, and that it had been rolled back.

It seems that Netflix’s original goal remains. It wants people to select and consume Netflix content from within the Netflix app.