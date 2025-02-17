Home > Latest News > Netflix rolls back Apple TV integration

Netflix rolls back Apple TV integration

By | 17 Feb 2025

Netflix has reversed a change that saw it fleetingly integrate its content with Apple TV.

A few days ago, Apple TV 4K users in the US were prompted to connect their Netflix accounts to their Apple TV app.

They could add Netflix programs to their Apple TV Watch list, The Verge reported.

Users found having their scheduled viewing for these two rival’s services in a single list was a major breakthrough. There was at last peace between these warring parties.

It seemed not a bad deal for Apple too, as it set the company up as the grand aggregator of streaming services with Netflix as a participant in that service.

But things looked uncomfortable from the start. There was no announcement by Apple, nor reference to it on its website, The Verge reported.

Netflix has now admitted that the integration was an error, and that it had been rolled back.

It seems that Netflix’s original goal remains. It wants people to select and consume Netflix content from within the Netflix app.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
Read More