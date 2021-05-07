A customer survey sent out by Netflix reveals future plans to create an online platform called N-Plus, which will house its original content, including behind-the-scenes documentaries, podcasts, and other extras.

“N-Plus is a future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them.”

The survey also suggests this will act as a gateway to lure subscribers, and as a way of crowd-testing shows in development..

“If viewers are not members, they can only see a trailer for the show itself,” the document states.

“Learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished.”