HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub

Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub

By | 7 May 2021
, ,

A customer survey sent out by Netflix reveals future plans to create an online platform called N-Plus, which will house its original content, including behind-the-scenes documentaries, podcasts, and other extras.

“N-Plus is a future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them.”

The survey also suggests this will act as a gateway to lure subscribers, and as a way of crowd-testing shows in development..

“If viewers are not members, they can only see a trailer for the show itself,” the document states.

“Learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Paramount+ Streaming Service Confirmed, August 11 Launch
ATO Allowing Netflix To Pay Next To Nothing In Taxes & It’s All Legal
Sydney Man Cops Two-Year Sentence Over Online Issues
Netflix Spends Big On Content As Subs Fall
Netflix Tanks As Cash Pours In
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Encrypted Messaging Apps Targeted By Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Twitter Just Introduced A Tip Jar For Some Reason
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Klipsch Not Saying How Much ‘Faulty’ Soundbars Will Cost The Company
Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Peloton Says Tread Recall Will Reduce Quarterly Sales By $212 Million
Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
Google Will Require Android App Developers Reveal Data Collection To Users
Google Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Encrypted Messaging Apps Targeted By Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission is attempting to increase its powers to gather information from encrypted messaging apps. In a...
Read More