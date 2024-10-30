Home > Latest News > Netflix Universal Deal For Live Action Movies

Netflix Universal Deal For Live Action Movies

By | 30 Oct 2024

Netflix has bought the rights to screen live action films from Universal Pictures and Focus Films, at the same time renewing its agreement of a licencing deal for animated films from Illumination and DreamWorks Animation.

As part of the new agreement with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), Netflix will continue to have exclusive rights to UFEG animated films and, starting in 2027, will add live-action films “no later than eight months following theatrical release”, Netflix and UFEG said in a statement.  

The Wild Robot.

Films released by Universal Pictures from Illumination and DWA account for three of the top five grossing animated films of 2024 (Despicable Me 4, Kung Fu Panda 4, The Wild Robot), the companies said.

Illumination films have grossed US$11 billion (A$16.7 billion).

DreamWorks Animation’s films have grossed more than US$17 billion (A$25.8 billion), and its franchises include Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon.

In the first six months of 2024, eight of the top 10 animated films on Netflix were created by Illumination and DWA, and Illumination/Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie spent 38 weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list in the US, with Sing 2 following at 32 weeks.

 

Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Recent films from the existing animation partnership include Minions: The Rise of Gru, Migration and Trolls Band Together

Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and Kung Fu Panda 4 are currently in the daily Netflix US Top 10. Upcoming films from the existing animation partnership include Despicable Me 4 and The Wild Robot.

“After the initial premiere on Peacock, Netflix will have a 10-month window during which these films are available only on Netflix before they return to Peacock,” the companies said.

”Netflix will also licence rights to Universal’s full animation and live-action film slate for additional windows in subsequent years, as well as rights to select titles from Universal’s vast film library.”

Netflix said it has 283 million paid subscribers in more than 190 countries.



