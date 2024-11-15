Netflix is switching focus from Netflix Interactive shows to interactive AI gaming, with most of its Netflix Interactive content to be delisted in coming weeks.

Netflix has been making interactive content for about seven years, and its current title list include Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Choose Love, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, We Lost Our Human, Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout and Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure.

“These are TV shows, movies, or trivia on Netflix where you control the story, answer the questions, and more,” Netflix said in promotional material. “Some interactive specials let you decide what happens next, while others are more like trivia.”

In Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, for example, Netflix says: “Kimmy’s getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend’s evil plot. It’s your move: What should she do next?”

Interactive specials can be played on most newer devices, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch.

“The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Verge.

Of the 20 titles and quizzes currently listed by Netflix, only four titles will remain: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls and You vs. Wild.

Mike Verdu, the VP, GenAI for Games at Netflix wrote in a LinkedIn post: “I am working on driving a ‘once in a generation’ inflection point for game development and player experiences using generative AI. This transformational technology will accelerate the velocity of development and unlock truly novel game experiences that will surprise, delight, and inspire players.”

Verdu said he was “focused on a creator-first vision for AI, one that puts creative talent at the center, with AI being a catalyst and an accelerant. AI will enable big game teams to move much faster, and will also put an almost unimaginable collection of new capabilities in the hands of developers in smaller game teams.”

Over the past three years Verdu said he “worked with an amazing leadership team to build Netflix Games from the ground up, including the creation of a robust internal game studio, establishment of a world class publishing organisation, and collaboration with Netflix cross-functional teams to deliver awesome games to Netflix members on mobile and to TVs (and PCs) through the cloud. We’ve delivered 100+ games, increased game engagement by multiples, and rolled out a test of cloud streaming to TV and PC in several countries.”